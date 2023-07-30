2 people die in shooting near University of Florida campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Two people were killed during a shooting early Sunday across the street from the University of Florida campus, the Gainesville Police Department said.

The shooting occurred in the area of 900 W. University Ave. at 2:42 a.m., the city's police department posted on Facebook.

The area is across the street from University of Florida Human Resources and near a Checkers and Bodytech.

Police officers had been conducting crowd control in downtown Gainesville in a commercial corridor several blocks from the University of Florida campus when they heard gunshots, police said.

Officers made contact with several victims, two of whom succumbed to their injuries.

WCJB-TV reported a man was arrested after the two deaths and another person was hurt.

Police were seeking the public's help for any information on the shootings.

