FROSTPROOF, Fla. — Two people were killed after a CSX train hit a minivan in Frostproof Friday morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash took place on US-98 and Western Avenue, about 100 yards from US-27, at 3:05 a.m.

At this time, PCSO and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) are on scene investigating.