2 killed, 3 seriously injured in crash involving Uber and stolen Mustang

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people, including an Uber driver and passenger, were killed and three more were seriously injured during a crash Wednesday night in Hillsborough County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a call for assistance from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office about a stolen Ford Mustang they attempted to stop at about 10:45 p.m.

Troopers said the driver, Leosvany Arias Roman, 22, crashed into a Hillsborough County deputy's patrol vehicle before fleeing south on Interstate 275 at a high rate of speed.

A trooper attempted to stop Roman a second time on the Skyway Bridge but the Mustang collided with the FHP vehicle. Roman then allegedly drove south to the top of the bridge, turned around, and hit the FHP vehicle again while heading north in the southbound lanes of I-275.

The Mustang then crashed into a Dodge Caravan operating as an Uber head-on near a northern rest area.

The Caravan's driver, 33, and one of its passengers, 52, died from their injuries. The remaining two passengers, 51 and 24, and Roman suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospitals.

The trooper, 27, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to a hospital.

An investigation of the crash closed the southbound lanes of I-275 until 6:40 a.m.

Roman is being charged with felony murder, vehicular homicide, aggravated fleeing and eluding involving death, driving with a suspended license involving death and battery on a law enforcement officer.