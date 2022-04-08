Watch
2 Alabama men charged after 'takeover' of Panama City Beach

Posted at 11:56 AM, Apr 08, 2022
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town.

Panama City Beach police say more than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month.

Police say social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms.

Panama City police say 20-year-old Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper and 25-year-old Rashad Boyce Glasper were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka.

