$16,000 reward offered as murder suspect remains on the run in Florida

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — One month after the remains of Jason Coulthart were found buried on a Freeport property, the Walton County Sheriff's Office says the search for the woman accused of killing him remains active.

Investigators on Friday released new identifying details they hope will help locate Isabelle Johnson, 38, who is wanted on an open count of murder in connection with Coulthart's death.

Authorities believe Johnson may have altered her appearance by cutting and dyeing her hair to avoid capture. They also released additional information about her tattoos, saying she is believed to have:

A rose or floral tattoo on her left hand extending from below her thumb toward her index finger.

A tattoo on her right ankle, though investigators do not know its design.

A large scorpion tattoo stretching from her left buttock down her left thigh.

"Every lead is pursued. Every tip is investigated. Every day brings us one step closer," the sheriff's office said. "Someone knows where she is."

Coulthart, 43, was reported missing on May 24. His remains were discovered June 25 in a shallow grave on a property off Sunset Lane in Freeport after information developed during a Niceville Police Department missing persons investigation. Authorities later confirmed the remains belonged to Coulthart through DNA testing.

Since the homicide investigation began, 5 people have been arrested on charges related to helping Johnson evade law enforcement:

Bobbi Wagstaff, 31

Martin Leaverton, 63

Sandra Leaverton, 63

Michael Ray White, 74

Kathleen Morris, 59

Investigators allege the suspects provided Johnson with shelter, transportation, supplies, cell phones or other assistance after Coulthart's death.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office says Johnson is known to use multiple aliases, including Harley, Jessica Elaine Bowman, Jessica Elaine Thrush, Jessica Elaine Thrash, Jessica Dowdy, and possibly Denise. Investigators say she often gains assistance by telling people she is fleeing domestic violence or facing other personal hardships.

A reward of up to $16,000 is available for information leading to Johnson's arrest. Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers and the Florida Sheriffs Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program are offering $11,000, while the U.S. Marshals Task Force is offering an additional $5,000 under separate reward guidelines.

Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff's Office at 850-892-8111. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 850-863-TIPS (8477), online through Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers, or through the P3 Tips mobile app.