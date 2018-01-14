Missing child alert canceled for Homestead girl

UPDATE: Authorities have canceled the Missing Child Alert that was issued for Anais Rodriguez. No other information was provided.

ORIGINAL STORY:

HOMESTEAD, Fla. -- A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Anais Rodriguez.

Anais is described as a white/Hispanic female, age 14, 5 feet tall, 113 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the 1200 block of San Remo Circle in Homestead, Florida, wearing a charcoal gray sweather, a black t-shirt with "Swag" in bold white letters, blue jeans, and black Nike shoes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Anais Rodriguez, contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or Homestead Police at 305-247-1534.