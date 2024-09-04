10 arrested after aerial video shows wild street takeover near Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Ten people are facing charges from a weekend street takeover just south of Tampa last weekend.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office worked together from the sky and the ground to make the bust in Riverview early Sunday morning.

WATCH BELOW: Wild street takeover caught on camera near Tampa

Aerial video shows wild street takeover in Florida

Aerial video showed hundreds of people gathered at the intersection of Ambleside and Pradera Preserve boulevards while cars took turns doing donuts and drifting.

Ten people were arrested on charges that ranged from unlawful racing to drug possession to fleeing to elude.

Authorities also said they confiscated three guns and impounded four vehicles.