NASA engineer shares how she achieved her goal

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Ledlyne Heriscar-Vazquez is married with kids and a great career as a NASA engineer.

The George Snow Scholarship Fund helped put her on the right track.

Ledlyne and her twin sister graduated in 1999 from Olympic Heights Community High School in Boca Raton.

"We were getting ready to graduate and go to college. Our parents are immigrants from the island of Haiti so we are trying to figure out how we are going to go to college and how we are going to pay for this."

Every year she spent in college, the George Snow Scholarship Fund helped.

"They continue to pour into you. It actually starts to make you believe that wow, like I might have something to me. And it builds up your confidence to like press into those careers and to press into opportunities that you may not have looked for." Tim Snow said.

"Wow, an article on the Artemis project and I knew Ledlyne was at NASA. I knew she was an engineer working up there. And so I sent her an email and sure enough, she is working on that project," Tim said.

"I was working on the Artemis mission. I was working ground special power which is a power system that provides power out at the mobile launcher and out at the launch pads”, said Ledlyne.

Tim added that the scholarship fund has helped countless kids through the years.

"We have helped over two thousand students so far, with about thirteen and a half million dollars in scholarships and support services," he said.

Encouraging young students like Ledlyne to reach for the stars.

“I’ve always kept this on my desk as a reminder that I'm not there doing my job on my own, but I stand on great shoulders and there are many people who have confidence in me to do my job and excel," Ledlyne said.

And for Ledlyne’s twin sister, she is an executive with Microsoft.

To learn more about the George Snow Scholarship Fund, click here.

