Watch
NewsSpace

Actions

LIVE: SpaceX aims for 3rd crew launch hour before Friday's sunrise

items.[0].image.alt
Brynn Anderson/AP
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon space capsule sits before a launch at the Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, April, 22, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. SpaceX is aiming for its third crew launch an hour before sunrise Friday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
SpaceX Crew Launch
Posted at 5:00 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 05:00:07-04

SpaceX is aiming for its third crew launch an hour before sunrise Friday. You can watch it live below.

The four astronauts, representing the U.S., Japan and France, were supposed to fly to the International Space Station on Thursday. But liftoff was delayed because of poor weather offshore.

SpaceX's Dragon capsule requires calm waves and winds in case an emergency splashdown is needed on the climb to orbit.

For the first time, Elon Musk's company is using a recycled capsule and rocket to launch astronauts. The capsule launched with SpaceX's first crew last May, and the rocket hoisted the second crew in November.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right