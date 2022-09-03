Watch Now
Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket

FILE - Invited guests and NASA employees take photos as NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is rolled out of High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building for the first time, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, March 17, 2022. On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the 53rd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, NASA said it’s shooting for a late August test launch of its giant, new moon rocket. (Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via AP, File)
Posted at 11:29 AM, Sep 03, 2022
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies.

The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere on the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA.

Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team tried to plug Saturday's leak the way they did the last time: stopping and restarting the flow of super-cold liquid hydrogen in hopes of removing the gap around a seal in the supply line. They tried that twice, in fact, and also flushed helium through the line. But the leak persisted.

Blackwell-Thompson finally halted the countdown after three to four hours of futile effort.

