Senator Bill Nelson reflects on trip to Puerto Rico

One day after touring Puerto Rico, Senator Bill Nelson shared with us the grim situation that remains on the island.

"97 says in this neighborhood, Las Piedras," said Nelson.

In Kissimmee, Nelson shared some stories along with Rep. Darren Soto.

"The store they've got a generator. Only one in the neighborhood," said Nelson.

Roughly 30 percent of the island is still without power.

One stop during their trip was Bayamon Hospital.

Soto says the conditions make it worse for patients. Hospitals have tarps on roofs and water leaking in.

Then there's the ripple effect of people leaving the island.

"6,000 doctors have left the island as well as a host of nurses," said Soto.

Nelson says the recovery starts with a disaster spending bill the Senate will take up early next month.

"The immediate need is the emergency funding for hurricane recovery," said Nelson.

More than 250,000 Puerto Ricans have come to Florida. More than half are in Central Florida.