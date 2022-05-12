What's in the South Florida sky? The future of space tourism

If you spotted a UFO in the sky over South Florida this week, you're not alone.

The billowy floating object was spotted from Palm Beach County to Miami-Dade County.

So was it aliens, a weather balloon, a launch from the Space Coast or something else? As they say, the truth is out there.

The jellyfish-like shape in the sky was a balloon that will soon take tourists to the stratosphere, about 23 miles above Earth’s surface.

The World View Enterprises balloon could take passengers as soon as 2024 for $50,000 a seat. The flights are expected to launch from some of the Seven Wonders of the World and could last 12 hours.

The balloon, which can expand to the size of a football field, has been over South Florida as part of routine testing for its Stratolite program. The testing is expected to last a few days.