ST. LOUIS — Residents in the St. Louis area witnessed a light show Monday night after an apparent meteor flashed in the sky.

EarthCam captured video of the fireball as it moved across the St. Louis skyline just before 9 p.m. local time. Then, all of the sudden you can see a massive flash of light brightening the night sky.

Residents in Illinois also reported seeing the meteor.

Another shot of the meteor was captured on a door bell camera in a suburb of St. Louis.

Meteorologists say the object appears to have completely burned up in the atmosphere before reaching the ground.

Meteor flying overhead from east to west in O'Fallon, MO this evening just west of St. Louis. #stlwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/0IX2fppoEd — Tom Stolze (@ofallonweather) November 12, 2019