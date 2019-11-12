Menu

VIDEO: Meteor lights up the sky over St. Louis, southern Illinois

Posted: 5:21 AM, Nov 12, 2019
Updated: 2019-11-12 05:21:56-05
Residents in the St. Louis area witnessed a light show Monday night after an apparent meteor streaked across the sky.
ST. LOUIS — Residents in the St. Louis area witnessed a light show Monday night after an apparent meteor flashed in the sky.

EarthCam captured video of the fireball as it moved across the St. Louis skyline just before 9 p.m. local time. Then, all of the sudden you can see a massive flash of light brightening the night sky.

Residents in Illinois also reported seeing the meteor.

Another shot of the meteor was captured on a door bell camera in a suburb of St. Louis.

Meteorologists say the object appears to have completely burned up in the atmosphere before reaching the ground.

