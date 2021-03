Jack Dorsey is selling his very first tweet as digital art.

The Twitter CEO shared a link to the tweet Friday on a platform called "Valuables" where his March 21st, 2006 tweet is up for bidding.

Dorsey is offering to sell the tweet as a "non-fungible token" or "NFT."

So far, the highest bid is at $2.5 million.

Crypto collectibles have exploded in popularity lately, with anyone from artists to rock bands minting their content.