Twinkle, twinkle giant star, astronomers see how far you are

Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach/AP
This image made available by NASA on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, shows the star Earendel, indicated by arrow, and the Sunrise Arc galaxy, stretching from lower left to upper right, optically bent due to a massive galaxy cluster between it and the Hubble Space Telescope which captured the light. The mass of the galaxy cluster serves as a magnifying glass, allowing Earendel to be seen. (NASA, ESA, Brian Welch (JHU), Dan Coe (STScI); Image processing: NASA, ESA, Alyssa Pagan (STScI) via AP)
Posted at 4:55 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 16:55:00-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered the farthest star yet, a super-hot, super-bright giant that formed nearly 13 billion years ago at the dawn of the cosmos.

But this luminous blue star is long gone, so massive that it almost certainly exploded just a few million years after emerging.

Its swift demise makes it all the more incredible that an international team spotted it with observations by the Hubble Space Telescope.

Their findings were published Wednesday.

The previous record-holder is also a blue supergiant star spotted by Hubble, formed about 9 billion years ago.

