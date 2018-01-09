SpaceX secret Zuma satellite lost in space?

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - (CNN) SpaceX says it appears rocket performed as expected during its Sunday night launch of the federal government's secretive "Zuma" mission.

The comments come amid concerns that the mission may have failed shortly after liftoff, and its payload may be lost in space.

The Falcon Nine rocket appeared to be a success when it lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral. The launch broadcast was cut off shortly after the rocket's nose cone separated, which is standard under secret national security missions.

A SpaceX spokesperson said early reviews of the launch indicate the rocket performed as expected. Northrup Grumman, which was responsible for the payload, has yet to comment on the launch.

