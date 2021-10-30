Watch
SpaceX delays astronaut flight due to rough wind, waves

Astronauts to visit International Space Station for 6-month mission
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP
In this Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 photo provided by NASA, from left, European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer of Germany, and NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari, and Kayla Barron gather for a photo after arriving at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. SpaceX has bumped its next astronaut flight for NASA until Wednesday, Nov. 3, because of rough wind and waves offshore. Four astronauts were supposed to blast off from Florida early Sunday morning on a six-month mission to the International Space Station.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 10:27:00-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has bumped its next astronaut flight for NASA until Wednesday because of rough wind and waves hundreds of miles away.

Four astronauts were supposed to blast off Sunday on a six-month mission to the International Space Station.

The forecast for Florida was near perfect. But a large storm in the Northeast had the sea churning farther up the coast, violating launch rules.

SpaceX requires good weather all the way up the Eastern Seaboard and across the North Atlantic, in case the capsule has to make an emergency splashdown. Calmer conditions are expected Wednesday.

The one German and three U.S. astronauts will remain at NASA's Kennedy Space Center until then.

