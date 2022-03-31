Watch
NewsScience Tech

Actions

Scientists finally finish decoding entire human genome

Full Human Genome
AP
This undated image made available by the National Human Genome Research Institute shows the output from a DNA sequencer. In research published in the journal Science on Thursday, March 31, 2022, scientists announced they have finally assembled the full genetic blueprint for human life, adding the missing pieces to a puzzle nearly completed two decades ago. An international team described the sequencing of a complete human genome, the set of instructions to build a human being. (NHGRI via AP)
Full Human Genome
Posted at 5:30 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 17:30:40-04

Scientists say they have finally assembled the full genetic blueprint for human life, adding the missing pieces to a puzzle nearly completed two decades ago.

An international team described the sequencing of a complete human genome, the set of instructions to build and sustain a human being.

They published their research Thursday in the journal Science.

The previous effort, celebrated across the world, was incomplete because DNA sequencing technologies were more limited at the time.

Scientists said the first full picture of the genome will give humanity a greater understanding of our evolution and biology while opening the door to future medical discoveries.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News