Robot strippers make appearance at CES

Associated Press
11:01 AM, Jan 12, 2018
A 'stripper robot' performs alongside with a pole dancer during a debut of the first robotic erotic dancers in the world at Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen's Club on the eve of CES 2018 January 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Sapphire will host the robotic dancers from January 9th to the 13th to mark the annual consumer technology trade show. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong/Getty Images
A 'stripper robot' performs during a debut of the first robotic erotic dancers in the world at Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen's Club on the eve of CES 2018 January 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Sapphire will host the robotic dancers from January 9th to the 13th to mark the annual consumer technology trade show. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS (AP) - On a recent evening in Las Vegas during the CES technology show, robot strippers offered a window into technology's gender fault lines.  

From a distance, the mechanical humanoids on a strip-club stage looked something like real dancers in robot drag. 

But close up, they were clearly mannequins with surveillance-camera heads and abstractly sculpted feminine chests, buttocks and backs, shimmying and thrusting their boxy plastic hips. 

On one level, it was a classic Vegas stunt for the club to cash in tech show attendees. The robots served a racy but utilitarian function by drawing gawkers to the club, much the way provocatively clad "booth babes" lure CES visitors to wares on the convention floor.  

