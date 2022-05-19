Watch
New Twitter policy aims to pierce fog of war misinformation

Gregory Bull/AP
Twitter Musk Employees Leaving
Posted at 12:51 PM, May 19, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter is stepping up its fight against misinformation with a new policy cracking down on posts that spread potentially dangerous false stories.

The change is part of a broader effort to promote accurate information during times of conflict or crisis.

Under the new rules, which take effect Thursday, Twitter will no longer automatically recommend or amplify posts that mischaracterize conditions during a conflict or make misleading claims about war crimes or atrocities.

Posts that violates the rules could also have warning labels applied, as well as links to more trustworthy content.

Twitter says it will apply the rules first to Ukraine and then to future humanitarian crises.

