Managers fired from Twitter amid Musk buyout turmoil

Gregory Bull/AP
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. In the latest sign of turmoil inside Twitter amid Elon Musk's planned buyout of the company, a Twitter general manager, Kayvon Beykpour, is leaving after 7 years. In a series of tweets Thursday, May 12, Beykpour said CEO Parag Agrawal “asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction.” (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Posted at 3:00 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 15:00:05-04

In the latest sign of turmoil inside Twitter amid Elon Musk's planned buyout of the company, a Twitter general manager, Kayvon Beykpour, is leaving after 7 years.

In a series of tweets Thursday, Beykpour said CEO Parag Agrawal “asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction.”

Beykpour, was general manager of consumer Twitter, leading design, research, product, engineering and customer service and operations teams, according to his Twitter bio.

A co-founder of the live streaming app Periscope, Beykpour joined Twitter when the social media company bought his startup in 2015.

