GM unveils most expensive Cadillac ever and it's electric

General Motors is previewing its most expensive Cadillac ever and it's all-electric.

The automaker on Friday unveiled this "show car" version of the Cadillac Celestiq.

Its projected price tag is around $300,000, a number first reported by the Wall Street Journal, and not officially confirmed or denied by GM.

To this point, the most expensive Cadillacs have typically been Escalades loaded with options, going for selling prices over $100,000.

With the Celestiq, General Motors plans for hand-assembly production, with highly-customizable features from customers.

It also represents the company's latest attempt to directly take-on high luxury brands like Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

Production of the Celestiq is rumored to begin in late 2023 with only a few hundred to be made per year.