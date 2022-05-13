Watch
NewsScience Tech

Actions

Bitcoin tumbles, a stablecoin plunges in wild week in crypto

Bitcoin plunges: Is its stunning rally over?
Copyright Getty Images
Dan Kitwood
<p>A visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin on December 07, 2017 in London, England. </p>
Bitcoin plunges: Is its stunning rally over?
Posted at 5:36 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 17:36:06-04

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been a wild week in crypto, even by crypto standards.

Bitcoin tumbled, stablecoins were anything but stable and one of the crypto industry’s highest-profile companies lost a third of its market value.

On Friday, bitcoin traded around $30,000 after earlier in the week falling to the lowest level since December 2020.

Investors have been selling bitcoin along with other risky assets as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.

Meanwhile, a popular stablecoin called Terra lost its peg to the dollar and plunged to 14 cents.

The cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase lost about a third of its market value.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News