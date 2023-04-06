South Bay man resentenced to 65 years for murder after life term thrown out because minor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Bay man was resentenced to 65 years in prison after his life term for first-degree murder in 2007 was thrown out because he was a minor at the time.

Leroy Mackey was 17 when he shot and killed Andre King in South Bay.

In 2015, the Fourth District Court of Appeal ruled that Circuit Judge Krista Marx should have taken his age into consideration. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that it is unconstitutional to sentence juveniles to life in prison with no chance for parole. Florida abolished parole several years ago.

Marx retired in 2021 and Circuit Court Judge Daliah Weiss sentenced him to the new term at the Palm Beach County Courthouse. Also a sentence review is to occur in 25 years, and he was credited with 5,717 days while in jail.

