Passenger dies 13 days after driver possibly fell asleep in car crash, PBSO says

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 10:27 PM, Aug 28, 2023
SOUTH BAY — A 36-year-old man died Sunday, 13 days after the driver of his car possibly fell asleep in a crash in South Bay, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Lincoln Strachan, of Davenport Fla., in Polk County, was the passenger in a 2012 Hyundai Accent driven by George Lawson, 41, of Altamone Springs, traveling northbound on U.S. 27.

Personnel responded at 13899 U.S. 27 at 10:20 p.m. Aug. 14. Lawson struck an orange barricade and he overcorrected to the right and drove off the road onto the shoulder. The vehicle then hit the guardrail and overturned.

Strachan was taken to Delray Medical Center. Lawson had minor injuries, according to the crash report.

