Man dies after found shot in South Bay parking lot

SOUTH BAY, Fla. — A man died after he was found shot in a parking lot in South Bay on Tuesday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At 11:18 am, deputies responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Palm Beach Road (U.S. 27) near City Hall and the fire Department, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release. Deputies found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived to investigate the shooting as a homicide. No suspect or motive is known at this time.

