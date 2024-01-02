Watch Now
Man dies after found shot in South Bay parking lot

PBDO investigating incident as homicide
Posted at 6:29 PM, Jan 02, 2024
SOUTH BAY, Fla. — A man died after he was found shot in a parking lot in South Bay on Tuesday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At 11:18 am, deputies responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Palm Beach Road (U.S. 27) near City Hall and the fire Department, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release. Deputies found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived to investigate the shooting as a homicide. No suspect or motive is known at this time.

PBSO urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at ** TIPS, 1-800-458-TIPS or remain anonymous by downloading its app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. Download from www.pbsoapp.com.

