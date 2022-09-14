Watch Now
Deputies arrest man in connection with deadly shooting in South Bay

Hargest Lee King, 26, is facing numerous charges
Posted at 2:29 PM, Sep 14, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old man is behind bars following a fatal shooting in South Bay.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Hargest Lee King, 26, less than a week after a shooting that killed Manuel Segura.

According to deputies, further investigation connected King to the deadly shooting that happened on Sept. 9.

King has been booked into the Western Detention Center. He faces several charges, including homicide, possession of weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault and destroying evidence.

