1 injured in reported stabbing at South Bay Correctional Facility

SOUTH BAY, Fla. — One person was injured in a reported stabbing at South Bay Correctional Facility Saturday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR).

PBCFR responded to the incident at 7:35 a.m. and found one patient with injuries that met trauma alert criteria. The patient was stabilized on-scene and air-transported to a medical facility.

WPTV has contacted the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for more information on the incident and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.