Weekend shooting in Pahokee claims man's life

PAHOKEE, Fla. — A man was gunned down over the weekend in Pahokee, according to deputies.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place Saturday at about 6:38 a.m. in the 8600 block of Glades Drive.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officials said a suspect and motive remain unknown at this time.

The victim's name has not been released.

If you have information regarding the shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS