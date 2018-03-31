Tornado touches down near Pahokee on Saturday

WPTV Webteam
4:43 PM, Mar 31, 2018
4:49 PM, Mar 31, 2018
NWS

PAHOKEE, Fla. -- The National Weather Service confirms that a EF-0 tornado touched down 2 miles southeast of Pahokee on Saturday at about 3 p.m.

The tornado was nearly stationary while it kicked up dust.

There was no damage reported and the storm has now weakened and moved out over Lake Okeechobee.

