Tornado touches down near Pahokee on Saturday

Partly Cloudy
HI: 80°
LO: 69°
PAHOKEE, Fla. -- The National Weather Service confirms that a EF-0 tornado touched down 2 miles southeast of Pahokee on Saturday at about 3 p.m.
The tornado was nearly stationary while it kicked up dust.
There was no damage reported and the storm has now weakened and moved out over Lake Okeechobee.
Here’s the cell that briefly produced an EF-0 #tornado about 2miles southeast of Belle Glade around 3pm. Seabreeze colliding with lake breeze most likely #flwx pic.twitter.com/betF8oAgvN— James Wieland (@SurfnWeatherman) March 31, 2018
Here’s the cell that briefly produced an EF-0 #tornado about 2miles southeast of Belle Glade around 3pm. Seabreeze colliding with lake breeze most likely #flwx pic.twitter.com/betF8oAgvN