'Thankful and happy': Neighbors help woman who lost home to fire in Pahokee

PAHOKEE, Fla. — Neighbors and a first responder lent a helping hand to a Pahokee woman who lost nearly everything to a fire this week.

Jeanette Fernandez lost her mobile home from a fire on Monday at Pahokee Beach RV Resort, losing two of her cats.

Fernandez told WPTV, she showers and uses the bathroom in a tent behind her burned home. Two of her cats survived the fire and she now lives in a temporary home, a blue Hyundai Elantra.

WPTV Jeanette Fernandez show's WPTV's Tyler Hatfield the damage her mobile home sustained from the fire.

Fernendez is a breast cancer survivor—her medication and oxygen tanks lost in the rubble.

“I need my insulin,” said Fernandez. “I need all my pills. I need like my more than 20 in the morning, more than 15 in the night. I need my medicine.”

WPTV Palm Beach County Fire Rescue District Chief Geraldine Jaramillo says she knew she needed to help Jeanette Fernandez.

Geraldine Jaramillo, a district chief with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, responded to the fire and is also a breast cancer survivor. When Jaramillo saw Fernandez’s desperation she knew she needed to help.

“She's a strong lady,” said Jaramillo. “But we all need that one person that says you're strong enough, but let us help you.”

WPTV Jeanette Fernandez says she is happy and thankful after receiving donation.

Jaramillo now brings clothes, food, and other items to help Fernandez.

Today, the Retired Firefighters of Palm Beach County donated a $500 check to Fernandez.

“[I’m] thankful and happy,” said Fernandez. “Now, I can buy food for the cats.”