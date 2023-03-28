Watch Now
Suspect in shooting death in Pahokee extradited from Orlando

Sheldon Miles, 24, faces first-degree murder charge
Posted at 8:51 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 20:51:24-04

PAHOKEE, Fla. — A 24-year-old Pahokee man has been arrested in the shooting death of a Pahokee resident on Feb. 4, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Sheldon Miles was located on March 17 in Orlando, extradited to Palm Beach County on Friday and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail. He is facing charges of first-degree murder and firing a weapon in a public area.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Feb. 4, deputies responded to a shooting report along Carver Place near Rardin Avenue in Pahokee. Deputies found an adult male outside with a gunshot wound.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.

In the arrest report, the unidentified victim was involved in an altercation at Muck Tavern in Pahokee, which was near the shooting scene, according to family members.

Witnesses said they saw the shooting and identified the killer as TJ, an alias for Miles.

Investigators studied social media accounts and phone records, and then tracked the suspect's gray 2017 BMW in Orlando.

Miles is being held on no bond and his next court appearance is 8:30 a.m. May 18.

