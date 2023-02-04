Man found shot dead in Pahokee

PAHOKEE, Fla. — An adult man died in a shooting early Saturday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Shortly after 1 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting report in the 100 block of Carver Place in Pahokee.

Deputies found an adult male outside suffering from gunshot wound.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue pronunced him dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating the shooting as a homicide with no suspect named.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.