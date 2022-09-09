Pahokee former educator reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II

PAHOKEE, Fla. — The death of Queen Elizabeth II is hitting close to home for a former educator and native of Pahokee.

John Williams met the queen in the early 90s during her trip to South Florida, which he recalls was the moment of a lifetime.

"The idea that she can make a common person like me, make me feel at ease speaking with her, shows what a good communicator she was," Williams said.

It was May 17, 1991, Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, landed in the Magic City as part of a 10-day trip to the U.S. They headed to Miami's Overtown and what was then Booker T. Washington Junior High. Williams, who was raised in Pahokee, was the school's principal.

"Our band performed for her and then we went into the auditorium, and then she sat in the seats and watched a play performed by our drama club," Williams said.

His keepsake pictures were taken at his school, then a surprise invitation from the queen came.

"Me and my wife went to her yacht afterwards and on the yacht we met former presidents Ford, Carter and Reagan. Bush was president at the time. He was at some other engagement, so he came later," Williams said.

Williams, who is also a writer, penned a poem about the queen's visit. A memorable moment he said that will forever be his claim to fame.

"It was a great experience, one that I will always remember and that the students of Booker T. Washington and the staff of Booker T. Washington will always remember," he added.

Read the poem below:

THE ROYAL VISIT

It was the middle of May,

I still remember the day,

That Queen Elizabeth,

Up and came to town.

I can remember the rain,

As it softly came,

When the band,

Played her favorite sound.

To the yacht and the plane,

The dignitaries came,

To see and be seen,

By the press.

They wanted to be known,

To show and be shown,

As they rubbed elbows,

And ate with the guests.

I still remember the night,

Everything was all right;

As I laughed,

And joked the time away.

As we listened to the band,

It was part of my plan,

To have fun,

And forever remember the day.

As Prince Phillip entertained,

I heard somebody exclaim,

That here was President Ford,

Carter and Reagan too.

I had to meet them all,

I was having such a ball;

I just didn’t know,

what next I wanted to do?

I think I’ll never forget,

The time that I met,

The queen, the prince,

And ex-presidents.

