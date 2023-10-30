Motorcycle collides with truck, hits hydrant and parked car, damages home; rider dies

PAHOKEE, Fla. — A 34-year-old Pahokee man died in a motorcycle crash early Monday that hit a fire hydrant, parked car and a home, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash was reported at 5:15 a.m. at 1337 Belle Glade Road (U.S. Highway 441).

Kevious Leroddrick Rolle was driving his Honda CBR Honda motorcycle at a high rate of speed, approaching the back of a 2002 Ford F150 pickup driven by a 60-year-old Pahokee man, according to the crash report.

Rolle did not maintain control of the motorcycle and it collided with the back of the truck, PBSO said.

The rider was flung from his motorcycle and hit power poles before landing on the shoulder of the road.

The motorcycle continued on the roadway and hit a fire hydrant and then the rear of a parked 2015 Toyota SUV, which had been on private property.

The motorcycle then overturned over the Toyota and hit a home on Belle Glade Road with debris hitting the property, including windows.

Roll was pronounced dead at the scene

