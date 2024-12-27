Missing phone lead to stabbing of farm workers in Pahokee, authorities say

PAHOKEE, Fla. — Two men are recovering from slash wounds after deputies say they were attacked on Christmas Eve.

Investigators in Palm Beach County say a migrant farm worker got angry at his co-workers and pulled out several knives.

Deputies call the complex where this happened along Joe Louis Avenue in Pahokee a migrant camp.

They say not being able to find his phone is what set off Gelser Ivan Ramirez Cruz.

An arrest report shows Cruz, who is in Florida on a work visa from Guatemala, told his co-workers about his missing phone.

Two of his coworkers told Cruz they didn't know where his phone was, but would help him search for it.

But deputies say Cruz "was convinced his co-workers were playing a trick on him and became upset."

The victims told investigators Cruz, with no warning, went to his luggage, grabbed two small knives and began slashing.

Deputies confirmed the two men who were helping Cruz were slashed with the knife — one was cut on his stomach, and the other on his lower back.

The migrants at the camp were able to stop Cruz and take his knives, which deputies say are the same ones he uses at work alongside the victims at a local farm.

Cruz is facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

While in custody, Cruz told investigators he never intended to hurt anyone, he just wanted to scare them into giving his phone back.