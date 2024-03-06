Man killed, another injured in Pahokee double shooting

PAHOKEE, Fla. — A man was killed and another was taken to the hospital after a double shooting in Pahokee on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 280 block of Daniels Place at approximately 8:15 p.m. and found a man shot to death.

One block away, deputies found another man who had also been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating the crime. However, no suspect or motive are known at this time, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.