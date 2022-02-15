Gulfstream Goodwill partners with GL Homes to create food pantry at homeless shelter in Pahokee

PAHOKEE, Fla. — Pahokee’s only homeless shelter is celebrating another milestone by opening a brand-new food pantry.

Gulfstream Goodwill partnered with GL Homes to create the food pantry at Lake Village of the Glades homeless shelter.

The new addition was made possible with a $5,000 donation from GL Homes Philanthropy.

The food pantry is now stocked with healthy and nutritious foods including non-perishable items, fresh produces, and a selection of frozen meats.

Yvette Branch, the shelter's senior director, says the closest grocery store is located more than 20 minutes away and the distance makes it difficult to connect residents to healthy food options.

That concern prompted GL Homes to pitch in and find a solution.

“When GL Homes heard of the dire need at the Lake Village homeless shelter we knew couldn’t sit on the sidelines,” said Sarah Alsofrom, Senior Director of Community Relations for GL Homes. “These were not extravagant requests.”

GL Homes initially learned about the need in December ahead of the Christmas holiday.

That’s when the Florida homebuilder donated $2,500 to the shelter in the form of much needed cookware and gift cards for residents to purchase groceries.

Gulfstream Goodwill Industries oversees the homeless shelter for men, women, children, and families.

The Pahokee site provides 42 one-bedroom/one bathroom units for families, seniors, couples, and singles.

The center offers referral, intake, assessment, medical services, shelter beds, employment assistance, and life skills training.

Services are offered in partnership with County Human and Veterans Services, the Homeless Outreach Team, The Health Department, Career Source, and homeless service providers in the Palm Beach County Continuum of Care.

The 42-unit apartment complex that operates in conjunction with the Belle Glade Assessment Center to provide those in need adequate shelter.

Gulfstream Goodwill Industries is currently looking for additional support from the community to help sustain the food pantry.

To find out more information, call Lake Village at the Glades at 561-996-4863 or click here.