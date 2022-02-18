$3K reward offered in block party shooting that killed former Pahokee football star

PAHOKEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released video of a deadly shooting in Pahokee in the hopes that someone with information will come forward.

Three people were shot on Nov. 6 at a block party for the “Muck Bowl” high school football game between rival schools near Lake Okeechobee.

Former Pahokee football star De'Joshua Johnson, 31, died from his injuries.

Johnson was a four-star football recruit who signed with Florida State University in February 2010. He did not enroll at the university after being declared academically ineligible. Instead, Johnson went on to play junior college football as a wide receiver at East Mississippi Community College and Arizona Western College before completing his college career at New Mexico Highlands University, a Division II program in Las Vegas, N.M.

Officials posted video of the shooting on Twitter, urging someone to come forward with information.

Our detectives and the family of De’Joshua Johnson need help with ANY information on the shooting/homicide that took this young man’s life away.



Please take a look at the attached video. ANYONE with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/lbCW08iR3u — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) February 18, 2022

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

