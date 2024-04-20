15-year-old Pahokee boy charged as adult with 4 counts of attempted murder

PAHOKEE, Fla. — A 15-year-boy has been charged as an adult with premeditated attempted murder of four people and shooting into a vehicle last month in Pahokee that is gang-related, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says.

The suspect, who is not being identified by WPTV, was arrested as a minor last month and charged as an adult Wednesday. His first appearance was Saturday.

At 2:47 p.m. March 20, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office depurties responded to the intersection of East Fourth Street and Annona Avenue to investigate a delayed shooting into an occupied vehicle.

An investigator observed a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with three bullet marks. One of them was still lodged in the front passenger door.

In all 10 9 mm casings were found.

A woman told investigators she was driving the Chevrolet with her family inside, including a 5-year-old.

The woman said her daughter told her that her brother was at a friend’s house in the area of East Fourth Street and Annona Avenue.

She said the son was "possibly in trouble because a social media post was made with an individual (suspect) who was standing next to him. She explained the 15-year-old was part of a gang, according to the police report. The woman feared some retaliation would occur due to the victims hanging out with members of the rival gang, according to the report.

The woman said she observed two individuals yelling at the vehicle.

Her son left the vehicle and started to film the teen, deputies said.

The teen suspect pulled out a silver-colored handgun with a black handle and fired five to six shots in the direction of the woman, according to the report.

The woman said she shielded the 5-year-old from potential gunshot wounds.

The arrest report said her daughter identified the suspect in a photo lineup.

