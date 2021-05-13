Damon Weaver, remembered for once interviewing President Barack Obama at 10, dies unexpectedly

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Candice Hardy fights back tears. Her youngest sibling, Damon Weaver, recently and suddenly passed away.

"He was a light, the life of the party," she said. "Everybody just couldn't wait to be around him. Family gatherings were always fun because of his presence."

At the age of 10, Weaver became an internet sensation. In 2009, he got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Weaver got a chance to take a trip to the White House and interview President Barack Obama.

WPTV

Weaver graduated from Royal Palm Beach High School with a full ride to Albany State University in Georgia.

WPTV

"He was smart, so bright," his sister said.

Because of the pandemic, Hardy said her brother was forced to do virtual classes, so he came home last December, and then tragedy struck earlier this month.

"I had just gotten to work and my brother text me and told me that he was at the hospital," Hardy said. "And by the time I got there from where I work, he had already passed away."

"He always talked about being president," the Rev. William Holmes said.

Holmes is a pastor in the Pahokee area, where Weaver grew up. He said Weaver inspired others to be great.

"He was one of the few, one of the handpicked, that had that inspiration to be a great individual, and when someone passes along, and they have that greatness, that greatness goes with them," he said.

WPTV

It's been two weeks since Weaver's death. Hardy said her family is trying to hold it together and awaiting word on what caused his passing.

"It's been hard, but we're getting through it," she said. "Like I said, we'll continue to pray and press forward."