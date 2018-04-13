With hurricane season starting June 1st, some are already preparing and worrying.

The scare from Hurricane Irma showed many in the Glades the danger can come from the storm and from Lake Okeechobee.

Sarah Pittman knows her community of Belle Glade is threatened every hurricane season.

"It was scary to me," said Pittman.

With Irma bearing down on South Florida, there were concerns about the Herbert Hoover Dike during and after the storm.

More than 30,000 people were evacuated 24 hours before the storm

In the aftermath, there was minor damage and flooding, but nothing substantial.

Sarah and Tammy Jackson-Moore evacuated.

"Should have been evacuated before the 24 hours," said Pittman.

"Shined the spotlight on the issues of the Herbert Hoover Dike," said Jackson-Moore.

South Bay Mayor Joe Kyles says he plans to meet with county leaders about the issues.

"Reference in our concern if that becomes a mandatory evacuation in the Glades area, make sure we have more news on a timely basis," said Kyles.

As for the dike, millions of state and federal dollars have been put forth to speed up repairs.

It's all an effort to make sure everyone in the community is safe.