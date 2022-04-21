Watch
2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at John Stretch Park near South Bay

Surviving victim taken to hospital
Chopper 5 flies above a shooting that left two dead and one injured at John Stretch Park.
Shooting in at John Stretch Park in South Bay
Posted at 8:06 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 08:38:27-04

SOUTH BAY, Fla. — Two people were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting Thursday morning at John Stretch Park.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting happened just after 6 a.m.

Barbera said when deputies arrived, they found a man and woman dead with gunshot wounds at the park. Another woman, who was also shot, has been taken to a hospital.

Deputies were investigating but haven't released the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

