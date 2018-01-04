Farmers prepare for freezing temperatures

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 38°
It's round two for farmers in the Glades Thursday night.
Most farmers survived Wednesday night, but there's more concern heading into tomorrow.
Jonathan Allen with R.C. Hatton Farms says his corn made it through.
"Main concern is tonight," said Allen.
If the temperatures are freezing for a long duration, that's bad news.
"You have all the frost all the leaves will turn brown," said Allen.
Other farmers weren't so lucky. One says he lost green beans.
Preparations are now in order for tonight by raising canals.
"Provides the warmth," said Allen.
U.S. Sugar may fly its chopper over their crops to get rid of moisture. At the end of the day though, it depends on Mother Nature.
"Even if you do everything right, you could still lose everything," said Allen.