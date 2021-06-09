Woman found dead after apartment fire in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead in Belle Glade Wednesday morning.

According to officials, firefighters arrived just after 4 a.m. at an apartment complex near Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. and South Main Street.

Firefighters say they saw heavy smoke coming from the apartment complex and were able to extinguish a fire.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says an older woman's body was found in the apartment, but provided no further details.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.