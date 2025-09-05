Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Unmarked PBSO vehicle involved in deadly pedestrian crash in Belle Glade

Florida Highway Patrol, FHP cruiser generic, Feb. 7, 2025
Eric Pasquarelli, WPTV
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — An unmarked Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle was involved in a deadly pedestrian crash Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The incident happened at around 6:25 a.m. in the 200 block of N. Main Street when a man was walking across the road and lost his footing at the median curb, falling into the path of the car.

The 34-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene. According to FHP, there were no crosswalks or traffic signals where the man was attempting to cross.

The incident is still under investigation.

