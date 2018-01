BELLE GLADE, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has settled a wrongful death suit after a deputy shot and killed a man in Belle Glade two years ago.

Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Cano fatally shot Henry Bennett III, 19, in Belle Blade in January 2016 during a traffic stop.

Jasmine Rand of the Rand Law Firm confirmed the sheriff's office paid $325,000 to Bennett's family.

Cano said Bennett pointed a gun at him as he ran from the scene.

However, Bennett's family said the video showed he did not have a gun in his hand.

The state attorney's office decided not to press charges against Cano, saying the video supported his statements.

PBSO released the following statement when asked for comment regarding the settlement:

"As a general policy the Sheriff's Office does not comment on any legal settlements because each case has its own set of unique legal complexities and issues. Each case is settled based on those complexities and always in the best interest of the Palm Beach County tax payers."