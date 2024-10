BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) detectives are investigating a shooting homicide incident that occurred Tuesday night in Belle Glade.

Deputies were dispatched at about 11 p.m. to the 800 block of Southwest Avenue B and discovered a man dead from gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division say details about suspects and motives remain unclear.

Individuals with information related to the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.