Fire rescue battles fire in abandoned, boarded up building in Belle Glade

No one was inside structure, PBCFR says
Posted at 1:08 PM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 13:09:55-04

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel took 45 minutes to extinguish a fire in a boarded up and abandoned building in Belle Glade early Sunday.

At about 6:15 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 700 block of West Avenue G.

Firefighters determined no one was in the building though people had been known to be living there, PBCFR said in an inquiry by WPTV.

The 911 caller stated they were driving by and saw a “big fire.”

A fire investigator was on the scene to determine the origin and cause.

