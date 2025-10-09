Palm Beach County deputy involved in Belle Glade shooting

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — At least one Palm Beach County deputy was involved in a shooting Thursday morning in Belle Glade, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Southwest Avenue G Place at about 10:40 a.m.

The sheriff's office said no deputies were injured in the shooting.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, a 911 caller stated there was a fight, and they thought they heard a gunshot.

When fire rescue personnel arrived at the scene, they found two patients.

One patient was taken by TraumaHawk medical helicopter to a trauma center. The other individual was taken by ground to a local hospital.

Authorities have not released the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

